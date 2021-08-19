Afghanistan's fall spurs terrorism concerns

It should not come as a surprise that the astonishingly swift and unresisted return of the Taleban to power in Afghanistan has raised concerns about the consequences for security in South Asia and South-east Asia. Ungoverned spaces in Afghanistan, which the Taleban ruled from 1996, were the site of terrorist group Al-Qaeda's planning of the attacks in the United States in 2001, following which a US-led coalition drove the Taleban from power. Now, consequent to the chaotic American retreat, the Taleban has not only recaptured power but is also prompting fears that it would return Afghanistan to a time during which the country was a safe haven for transnational terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) to regroup, as they have done in other conflict zones.

The security threat to India and other South Asian nations is potentially the most severe because of their proximity to the Afghan theatre of jihad. But South-east Asia is also not immune to the threat. The region's experience with the Soviet-Afghan conflict from 1979 to 1989, which gave rise to the Taleban, is cause for concern. That conflict drew around 10,000 foreign fighters, including from South-east Asia. Through their experience in Afghanistan, these militants developed links with Al-Qaeda and formed a fraternity. On returning to South-east Asia, they pursued their insurgent goals through regional militant groups such as Jemaah Islamiah (JI). Worryingly, at least 11 Singapore JI detainees were known to have attended military training in Al-Qaeda camps in Afghanistan, and several were involved in terror plots targeting Singapore. That insidious tradition continued even when the Taleban was out of power. It was reported this February that the Taleban maintained close ties with Al-Qaeda despite a pledge to break with terrorist groups, thus permitting terrorists to train in Afghanistan and operate jointly with Taleban forces. Such cooperation is natural from the Taleban's point of view as it gave the group strategic depth in its immediate region and beyond. Hosting groups has been a way for the Taleban to display its relevance to the larger insurgent "cause".