Affordable and quality pre-school education is a must

Lower fees for children enrolled in government-supported pre-schools will be welcome news for parents who find it difficult to manage with the higher cost of living. The announcement by the Early Childhood Development Agency said the changes will benefit about 100,000 Singaporean children. Parents will be pleased with plans for a significant increase in the number of places by 2024. The aim is for 22,000 more places on offer at five of these pre-schools by then. This is in line with the goal of raising the proportion of places at government-supported pre-schools to make up 80 per cent of the country’s total by 2025. Giving parents peace of mind – by knowing there are pre-school places where their children will be looked after while they are at work – is important. Lowering the cap on fees means reduced monthly payments and will go some way to ease the load on families, given that inflationary pressures are set to continue into next year. The monthly savings can add up and enable some stretching of household budgets.

Much effort has been made by the authorities to provide affordable and quality early childhood education. Apart from keeping fees affordable and ensuring there are sufficient places, the quality of education is another key concern. This is being addressed through improvements in teachers’ pay, skills upgrading and better working conditions. Last week, for example, it was announced that pre-school educators in government-supported schools will enjoy a 10 per cent to 30 per cent jump in salaries over the next two years, with better performers getting larger increases. Other efforts have been continuing to raise the standard of pre-school education.