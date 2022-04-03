Act responsibly to not spoil the party

Singapore felt a little lighter and brighter last week as safe management rules were further relaxed in the country's next steps towards living with Covid-19. People seem to be cautious, some preferring to still keep their masks on at all times and to stick to socialising in groups of five rather than the 10 now allowed. Rightly so, as the disease is still active and the relaxation of rules does not mean that people should let their guard down. Still, after two dour years of fighting the pandemic, the return of live music and entertainment to the nightlife scene is much welcomed. Entertainers and musicians have been among the hardest hit in the nightlife industry as restrictions kicked in and gigs dried up. They have been unable to perform at all as safe management measures resulted in the suspension of live performances at these venues. They now have cause to celebrate the return of live entertainment, just as venues toast the lifting of the ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol after 10.30pm.

People too have been deprived of the pleasures of live music as they unwind over drinks. This weekend provides a test of whether people will party responsibly amid the changed rules. Many will jump at the chance to patronise nightlife stalwarts which are already advertising the return of live gigs. Certainly performers and venues need all the support they can get. But the combination of live entertainment, broadcasting of sports events and extended drinking hours also means patrons might be hanging out longer and later. Venues need to be staffed and prepared to host high-spirited crowds. Patrons should also be responsible in how they behave and conduct themselves. By all means patronise nightspots and be with friends. But they must be mindful that irresponsible behaviour could endanger not just public health but also the livelihoods of those working in the industry.