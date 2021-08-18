Accepting risks as Covid-19 curbs are eased

Around the world, the pandemic has stirred frustration and discontent. People have faced economic hardship for more than a year now. Some chafe at continued restrictions, while others fret about the risks associated with opening up. Singapore, which could further ease Covid-19 curbs later this week or next week, has seen a decline in new daily infections and hospitalised cases, although a proportion of residents remain unvaccinated, including children under 12 as they are ineligible for jabs. While the majority are safe from severe illness, some are still at risk, raising questions about whether there will be another cycle of tightening of measures followed by loosening up, and what Singapore's endemic Covid-19 road map will look like.

By next month, four-fifths of Singapore's population would have received both doses of vaccines that are effective against even the deadlier Delta variant. Even so, measures will be lifted in phases rather than completely at one go. Two key sticking points concern children under 12 - for whom clinical trials are under way to understand the safety and efficacy of the mRNA vaccines on them - and unvaccinated seniors, many of whom decline to be vaccinated owing to indifference or personal beliefs, or are unable to take the jabs because they are medically ineligible. Pushing the vaccination uptake in seniors above 60 years old by another 5 percentage points can dramatically reduce the number of deaths in this age group by nearly 60 per cent.