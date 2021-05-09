A two-wheeled ride to Singapore's future

As the Land Transport Authority (LTA) works on tripling Singapore's cycling network to about 1,300km by 2030, sections of 40 roads around the city, and in Bukit Timah, Bukit Merah and Kallang, may make way for cycling tracks. The LTA is also looking at the possible removal of roadside parking spaces in 27 locations within these areas. These are ambitious plans that are subject to feasibility studies, but they attest to the attention being given to making Singapore a cycling-friendly city. It is heartening that almost eight in 10 Singapore residents favour building more cycling paths and park connectors to accommodate cyclists safely. Clearly, the public mood supports initiatives to expand the role of cycling in the social life of Singapore. Cycling as a form of mobility has several advantages. Amsterdam, considered to be the bicycle capital of the world, was a very different place in the 1960s, when Dutch cities saw the car as the transport mode of the future. The deaths of children and others in traffic accidents, and the anguished activism that followed, swayed the public mind towards cycling as a safer alternative to cars.

The physical, economic and ecological advantages of cycling are obvious. Riding a bicycle is a form of personal exercise. It is cheaper to own a bicycle than a car. Bicycles do not emit harmful emissions or smog into the air, thereby reducing a person's ecological footprint. Obviously, bicycles are not the fastest way to get from origin to destination. But they could well provide an intermediate way that enables people to get through the first and last mile of commuting, with public transport then connecting them to their onward destinations. A car-lite society in land-scarce Singapore would need more people to come on board as cyclists. They have to be mindful that they, too, could cause accidents affecting pedestrians. But the way to go is to cycle to the future.