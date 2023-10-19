The Straits Times says

A time to grieve and reach out

A letter sent by Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir to Chief Rabbi Mordechai Abergel underlines the degree of goodwill that exists in Singapore among religious groups even in times of extreme external discord. Writing immediately after the terrorist attack carried out on Israel by Hamas from Gaza on Oct 7, the Mufti declared: “There is no place and no justification for any form of violence and brutality on civilians by anyone, including those by Hamas, or in any retaliatory response.” Israel’s response to Hamas killing and abducting its citizens was to tighten its siege of Gaza and amass troops on the frontier amid ferocious air strikes. The Mufti’s condemnation of the taking of innocent Jewish lives in Israel and his equal concern for innocent Muslim (and other) lives in Gaza reveal his unequivocal recognition that “the right of civilians to live peacefully must be protected at all times”.

Reciprocating, Chief Rabbi Abergel naturally expressed the sorrow experienced by the Jewish community, but he added eloquently: “Our hearts and prayers are also with innocent Palestinian civilians who have lost their lives in this senseless conflict, and we do hope and pray for a peaceful and long-lasting solution to this war and a permanent peace between Israel and the Palestinian people, as elusive as it might seem at this moment.” Here again, amid the global anguish caused by the latest Arab-Israeli conflict, the religious heads of the Muslim and Jewish communities in Singapore have found it possible to make common cause and say that the ability to coexist peacefully determines the fate of humanity.

