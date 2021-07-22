A strategic regrouping to opening up

Many Singaporeans will be sorely disappointed that anti-Covid-19 measures have been tightened again as the country reverts to phase two (heightened alert) to stem the recent spike in community cases. Dining in will not be allowed till Aug 18, maximum group sizes for social gatherings will be reduced from five to two, and the number of distinct visitors per household per day will also be capped at two, down from the current five. The development is a lesson in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic. In battles, a temporary setback on one front, no matter how large it looms on the minds, provides an opportunity to step back, regroup, rethink strategies, and re-enter the battle with renewed focus and energy.

The current resurgence in Covid-19 cases stems from an alarming rise in community cases generated by major clusters at a number of KTV lounges, Jurong Fishery Port and wet markets. The latest tightening is aimed in part at buying time to reach the target of having two-thirds of the population fully vaccinated by National Day. When that target is reached, there will be greater confidence that the country can stay safe while moving decidedly to open up. Progress towards that goal is good. For the past weeks, Singapore has vaccinated up to 80,000 people a day. Demand has flipped towards second doses, which now account for about 70 per cent of all doses.

However, the significant shift in the public health situation poses the threat of hospital capacity becoming overwhelmed. Of particular concern are the about 200,000 people above the age of 60 who remain unvaccinated and therefore have a high likelihood of falling critically ill should they become infected. This demographic is a stern reminder that the urgent need to get vaccinated has yet to become second nature, especially among those who are vulnerable. This simply will not do. In the coming weeks before National Day, senior citizens must be persuaded of their role in helping to keep infections down. Vaccination protects people from being infected but not from passing on the virus to the unvaccinated. Those without inoculation are therefore at risk. Unvaccinated seniors who believe they are reasonably safe because they do not venture out are mistaken. If they live with younger people, even those who are vaccinated, the younger could transmit Covid-19 to them. It behoves seniors to demonstrate a sense of responsibility towards society at large - and their families should do their utmost to persuade them. Seniors are a critical part of the anti-Covid-19 force and must see themselves as such. Singaporeans also need to place the current problems in perspective. The endemic nature of Covid-19 means there will not be a single victory in the fight against it. There will, instead, be incremental steps back and forth. But the overall objective must remain.