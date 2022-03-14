The Straits Times says

A step forward with streamlined measures

Updated
Published
4 min ago
The simplification of safe management measures from tomorrow will ease Singaporeans into living more easily with the coronavirus pandemic. That is to be welcomed. But it must also be remembered that the healthcare system should not be allowed to be overwhelmed because society has lowered its guard. Lives are, still, at stake.

The measures that were announced on Friday should be seen against the backdrop of the still prevalent threat from the Omicron variant and the continued evolution of the virus from strain to newer strain. The Omicron wave is believed to have peaked and Covid-19 cases are falling, but this does not mean that new challenges will not appear on the horizon. Countries that have opened up too quickly have swiftly paid the price in having to deal with an upsurge in cases.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 14, 2022, with the headline A step forward with streamlined measures.

