A step back for reconciliation in Myanmar

The sentencing of Myanmar's deposed state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in jail for inciting dissent and breaching Covid-19 pandemic rules - reduced to two years after a partial pardon - is a disappointing development in a country where the ruling military junta has yet to fulfil pledges made to work towards political reconciliation and to resolve its internal crisis.

Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) won landslide victories in the 2015 and 2020 elections. But the 2020 polls results were annulled by the junta on allegations of electoral fraud that have yet to be verified independently and for which proof has not been offered. To her supporters at home and admirers abroad, Ms Suu Kyi remains the face of political change and transition in a country whose people and institutions had long operated under autocratic military rule.