A signal that Singapore is back on track

Many will agree that Singapore sent an emphatic signal to the world that it was open for business when the floodlit night scenes of the civic centre and commercial business district and the sight and sounds of F1 cars revving up at the starting grid were beamed worldwide. The early evening torrential downpour did not dampen enthusiasm of racegoers, while the crowds at the post-party concerts demonstrated how much pent-up demand there was for large-scale events after the race hiatus here in 2020 and 2021. In the final tally, not only did the attendance figure surpass the three-day total of 268,000 for 2019, it hit a record high of 302,000, even trumping the 300,000 figure for the first night race in 2008.

The F1 race is more than just a key sporting event in the global motor sports calendar. It is also a major tourism revenue generator for the Singapore economy. On the economic front, it was a resounding success as hotel room rates soared past the historical rates of $440 per night seen in previous F1 periods. Since its debut in 2008, the race here has generated more than $1.5 billion in incremental tourism receipts. It offers employment to some 30,000 people at the circuit each race weekend.