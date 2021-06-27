A showcase for Singapore's storied past

Singapore's deep history tended to be an esoteric academic subject. For many Singaporeans, and the world, the nation's contemporary history began with its founding by Sir Stamford Raffles in 1819. This conventional narrative is slowly but surely being challenged as the trend of decolonising narratives has gained traction in academic and institutional circles in recent years. The commemoration of Singapore's bicentennial helped catalyse this discourse in the public domain. Exhibitions at the Asian Civilisations Museum and National Museum of Singapore sparked lively discussions that challenged the traditional tale. This awakened interest is likely to be boosted by recent news of the discovery of two shipwrecks, dating back to the 14th and 18th centuries, in Singapore's territorial waters. These are exciting finds that hold much promise for research and studies about Singapore's ancient role as a port city.

The National Heritage Board's promise that the artefacts will go on show by the end of the year in a museum is thus much welcomed. The Asian Civilisations Museum is already home to the Tang Shipwreck collection, salvaged from a ship discovered off Belitung island, Indonesia. The latest discovery will complement the research and findings from that collection, adding to the understanding of ancient trade routes and cultural exchanges in South-east Asia over the centuries, and Singapore's role as a central node in this network. Museums play a critical role as a bridge between the sometimes arcane world of academia and the man in the street, using artefacts and storytelling to bring the past to life. The upcoming exhibition will be a welcome way to deepen knowledge about this country's storied past.