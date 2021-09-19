For Subscribers
Letter From Seoul
A season of rage for many South Korean women
Chuseok, or Korean Thanksgiving Day, may be a time of celebration in South Korea, but the days of toiling in the kitchen – as men relax – can trigger feelings of injustice among women
Chuseok, which falls on Tuesday this year, is a major traditional festival celebrated by multi-generational families gathering all over South Korea.
Yet a recent poll showed that only 19 per cent of respondents had plans to visit their home towns or travel during an extended five-day break starting yesterday, partly due to concern over the Covid-19 pandemic which is showing no signs of abating.