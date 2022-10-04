A race for influence in Pacific islands

After years of benign neglect towards the South Pacific, the Western alliance and its friends in the region are taking corrective measures. Last week, United States President Joe Biden met leaders from the southern Pacific at the State Department, following up on the launch earlier in 2022 of the Partners in the Blue Pacific (PBP) initiative with Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. The heads of government of Fiji, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Cook Islands, French Polynesia and New Caledonia participated in the first US-Pacific Island Country summit, which also produced a Declaration on US-Pacific Partnership.

The 11-point statement discusses strengthening US-Pacific cooperation and addressing climate change. Notably, the signatories included the China-leaning Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare of the Solomon Islands, who had earlier hinted that he may not endorse the statement. Competing attention from the superpowers is clearly beneficial for a long-neglected region; in May, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held discussions with counterparts from Pacific Island countries on a putative agreement on security cooperation. While no deal was reached, for now, it does not mean Beijing will stop pursuing its interests in a region where it has long had friends and a Chinese diaspora. The US needed to respond.