A Quad alliance now for the Middle East

Except for the headline-grabbing announcement of Aukus, an alliance between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, recent strategic formations around Asia have tended to come in fours. For the Indo-Pacific, there is the Quad, short for Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, a developing arrangement grouping the US has with its allies Japan and Australia, as well as security partner India. In central Asia, there is talk of a loose alliance involving China, Russia, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Another quad supposedly might bunch the US with Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan. Perhaps the most interesting of all in the Middle East is the presumptive alliance between the US, Israel, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India.

The inaugural meeting on Oct 20 between the foreign ministers of Israel, the UAE, India and the US is significant, coming as it did after the US pullout of Afghanistan and its substantially reduced Middle East presence as the Pentagon pivots to deal with China. Israel's Yair Lapid and India's S. Jaishankar, who was visiting Israel, joined in person, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan participated via video link. The US says the focus was on expanding economic and political cooperation and that such an expansion would be through trade, combating climate change, energy cooperation and "increasing maritime security".

