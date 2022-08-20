A progressive and more inclusive plan

The Enabling Masterplan 2030, released this week, has three strategic objectives: to support lifelong learning for people with disabilities; to enable them to live independently; and to create a more inclusive physical and social environment for them. These are worthwhile objectives to achieve, and the corporate and social sectors will need to work closely with the Government to create more economic and emotional space for such individuals. Since 2007, three masterplans have guided Singapore's efforts to make the country a more caring and inclusive society, and to enable and support not only persons with disabilities but their caregivers and families too.

Some 15 years down the road, and looking at the next eight years, it is important to build on lessons learnt so that those with disabilities can gain from the social conscience of society here. One key lesson is that Singaporeans are compassionate and considerate and do not wish to leave anyone with disabilities behind. But what they need are guidelines and objectives against which the direction and success of collective action can be measured. The masterplan seeks to provide a national road map. One of its goals is to have 40 per cent of working-age persons with disabilities (PWDs) employed by 2030, up from about 30 per cent between 2020 and last year. It suggests a task force to design alternative employment models for such individuals, such as micro jobs, or temporary tasks that can help more people get work.