A new normal taking off for travel

The announcement that fully vaccinated Singapore residents can travel to Germany and back without having to serve a stay-home notice from Sept 8 will be welcome news to many here who have been travel-starved. This will be the first time residents can go for quarantine-free leisure travel since Singapore tightened border controls in March last year. The development is part of a broader plan for vaccination-differentiated border measures in which Singapore will unilaterally open its borders to vaccinated travellers from selected countries, starting with Germany and Brunei. Singapore is classifying countries and regions into four categories, with differentiated measures for each category, depending on how much of a Covid-19 transmission risk they pose. The hope, of course, is for an increase in the number of countries residents here can travel to and return from without being quarantined.

The calibrated approach reflects another attempt to enable Singapore to be as open as possible without allowing imported infections to undermine the progress made in keeping the coronavirus pandemic in check. The International Air Transport Association has been quick to welcome Singapore's easing of some restrictions for inbound travellers. It noted that it has been some 18 months since much of the world closed borders to international travel. Given that a lot more is known about Covid-19 now than when it first appeared, and given increased vaccination rates, it would not do for nations to adopt a risk-averse, zero-Covid-19 outlook. Instead, a data-driven approach using vaccination, tracing and testing can manage the spread of Covid-19 when reopening borders to international travel.

The economic rationale for Singapore's success and, indeed, its survival is predicated on its openness to the rest of the world. In taking a calibrated approach to restart travel, the authorities are doing no more than upholding the national interest. It is not possible for the country to maintain its economy and quality of life if travel, including in-bound tourism, remains out of bounds for an indeterminable period. The aviation sector and adjacent industries employ more than 190,000 people. A situation in which Changi Airport witnesses only about 3 per cent of its usual pre-Covid-19 passenger volume, or where Singapore Airlines operates with low passenger loads, is not sustainable. Related sectors, such as aerospace, tourism and hospitality, have been hit hard.

It is essential for Singapore to reconnect with the world, cautiously but definitively. But a note of caution. Initiatives such as quarantine-free travel will work only if those who travel do not misuse the opportunity to wander farther afield furtively. It will put further quarantine-free travel plans at risk, jeopardise chances for others and could set back the return to normalcy here.