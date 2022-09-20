The Straits Times says

A new level of engagement with India

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The inaugural India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) meeting, led on the Singapore side by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and which included the ministers for foreign affairs, trade and industry, and transport, has added impetus and high-level commitment to an important bilateral relationship that has always enjoyed good levels of engagement - but also required regular nurturing. The event was especially significant as this is Mr Wong's first work trip to India since his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister. The five-day visit ending on Wednesday and which included a call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enabled him to get a first-hand look at the country and its leadership.

Singapore's longstanding ties with India have been nurtured by its three post-independence leaders, and Mr Wong as leader of the fourth-generation team has continued with the tradition of maintaining close high-level contact. But inter-personal ties aside, the ISMR's structured approach will help to deepen the existing levels of cooperation and identify opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration in new and emerging areas amid a world in deep flux. This is important since India is now the fifth-largest economy behind the United States, China, Japan and Germany, and has ambitions to be a key node in the global supply chain amid the widening geopolitical cleavage between the West and China.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 20, 2022, with the headline A new level of engagement with India. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top