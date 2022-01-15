A less stressful parting of ways

Amendments to the Women's Charter passed in Parliament this week will allow couples to divorce without citing faults such as adultery. Divorce by mutual agreement (DMA) means that spouses will not need to blame each other and thus add to tension at home. Importantly, however, the new approach is unlike the "no-fault" divorces adopted in other countries, where couples are not required to prove that their marriage has broken down irretrievably, or where one side alone can file for divorce. In Singapore, a couple have to agree that the marriage has broken down beyond repair and explain to the court the reasons that led to this conclusion. In doing so, they take responsibility for their marital woes.

The latest amendments, therefore, will not lead to quick and easy divorces. The DMA requires parties to give reasons for the breakdown of their marriage, prove that there had been reconciliation efforts made, and lay down considerations about children and financial matters. Indeed, the courts can reject the agreement if they consider reconciliation to be reasonably possible. These safeguards are important. The point of the legislative changes is to reduce the acrimony that accompanies divorce proceedings, not least because of the psychological toll that it surely takes on children.