A leg up for greater social mobility

A pilot initiative to help at-risk students stay in school through after-school support and customised holiday programmes will be expanded to about 100 primary and secondary schools in the next few years, benefiting around 13,000 students. The scheme, known as the Uplift Enhanced School Resourcing programme, has been piloted in 23 schools since 2019, and has supported more than 2,000 students each year with their academic work and school attendance. Results from the pilot have been encouraging. Uplift is a part of many programmes designed to help students. KidStart was launched in 2016 to impart to parents knowledge and skills to develop and nurture their child. Community Link, or ComLink, reaches out to families with young children living in public rental housing by helping them gain access to the resources which they need.

Such schemes have become an intrinsic part of Singapore’s education landscape and its social dynamics, which rest on ensuring economic mobility both within and between generations by using education as an ameliorative force that intervenes at different stages of the learning life. This interventionist agenda has a sturdy past. It was the do-or-die emphasis placed on education after Independence that enabled a resource-poor island city-state to join the international league of successful nations.