A hopeful new chapter in ST's long story

The Straits Times, with its sister papers in Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), looks set to become a part of a public company limited by guarantee, if SPH shareholders approve of the transition. This will allow The Straits Times and other publications now in the SPH stable to operate under a new business model that frees them from working within the constraints that oblige listed companies to maximise profits and shareholder returns. For The Straits Times, a publication that has served this country since July 1845, and seen it through many an upheaval, this transition will mark a significant new chapter in its storied history.

Seeking to maximise shareholder value while performing a public service journalism role has proven challenging, given the need to keep investing in the people, technology and infrastructure needed to provide timely and accurate news and analysis across platforms in an era of digital media. Big Technology platforms which have mopped up the bulk of online advertising have broken the old business model, which allowed media organisations to fund their operations largely through advertising revenues.