A fresh approach to preserving heritage

The announcement that Fort Siloso is a candidate to be gazetted as a national monument is a timely one as Singapore commemorates the 80th anniversary this year of the fall of the island during World War II. There are several firsts associated with this announcement. The 19th-century fort will be ushered into its new status under the newly amended Preservation of Monuments Act. Among the changes to the Act are clauses expanding the definition of monuments to include spaces as well as structures, paving the way for sites such as the Padang and Fort Siloso's multiple structures to be preserved.

The amendments also give the National Heritage Board (NHB) new enforcement powers to protect monuments from unauthorised works and to punish any infractions. The public can also now offer feedback on any proposed monuments. This carrot-and-stick approach to preservation is an evolution and offers a more nuanced way of preserving the country's built heritage. Legal powers give the NHB muscle to protect valuable historic sites and mark the state's commitment to preservation with rules that are in line with international practice.