A chance to mend and move forward

This year must begin by absorbing and building on the lessons of the one that has just passed. Last year was marked by one major upturn and one major downturn. On the first front, most of the world was able to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic that had scarred the international landscape since its arrival in 2020. The extent of people’s relief, not least in Singapore, could hardly be overstated. Indeed, as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong notes in his New Year message, Singapore’s response to Covid-19 has enhanced its international standing. Singaporeans must continue to be cautious nevertheless.

Unfortunately, however, last year also marked the Russian invasion of Ukraine, an unprovoked act of aggression that immediately brought together several leading powers and other nations in common resistance to the latest attempt to subvert the global order.