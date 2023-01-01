The Sunday Times says

A chance to mend and move forward

Updated
37 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

This year must begin by absorbing and building on the lessons of the one that has just passed. Last year was marked by one major upturn and one major downturn. On the first front, most of the world was able to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic that had scarred the international landscape since its arrival in 2020. The extent of people’s relief, not least in Singapore, could hardly be overstated. Indeed, as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong notes in his New Year message, Singapore’s response to Covid-19 has enhanced its international standing. Singaporeans must continue to be cautious nevertheless.

Unfortunately, however, last year also marked the Russian invasion of Ukraine, an unprovoked act of aggression that immediately brought together several leading powers and other nations in common resistance to the latest attempt to subvert the global order.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top