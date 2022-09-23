ST Deep Dive: Joko’s way, fresh worry over Rohingya

Here's a round-up of recent commentaries and more by think-tanks in the region and elsewhere that could be of interest to those who watch Asia.

Ravi Velloor
Associate Editor
Updated
Published
3 hours ago

There has been worry that political life in Indonesia is backsliding into illiberal democracy due to the absence of an opposition that can offer itself as a viable alternative to the current government. 

However, says Dr Max Lane, visiting senior fellow at Iseas – Yusof Ishak Institute, it may be more useful to characterise contemporary Indonesian politics as going through a phase of liberal democracy where the government is comprised of most of the major parties in Parliament, with not much divergence in their policy preferences. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top