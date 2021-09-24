Sporting excellence and NS: Abiding principles for rite of passage for Singaporean sons

Strict criteria for long-term NS deferment are necessary and fair to preserve universality and equity for all national servicemen and must be applied without fear or favour

Eugene K.B. Tan
Each year, tens of thousands of full-time and operationally ready national servicemen serve with pride and commitment in the SAF, police force and Singapore Civil Defence Force. ST FILE PHOTO
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The national service (NS) pre-enlistment process has begun for Olympians Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen. Their long-term deferment from NS ended on Aug 31.

Schooling, 26, and Quah, 24, had deferred NS for seven and six years respectively.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 