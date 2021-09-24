For Subscribers
Sporting excellence and NS: Abiding principles for rite of passage for Singaporean sons
Strict criteria for long-term NS deferment are necessary and fair to preserve universality and equity for all national servicemen and must be applied without fear or favour
The national service (NS) pre-enlistment process has begun for Olympians Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen. Their long-term deferment from NS ended on Aug 31.
Schooling, 26, and Quah, 24, had deferred NS for seven and six years respectively.
