World Environment Day

S'pore's two-front battle with water security and climate change

'Boom and bust’ rainfall is one challenge as weather patterns change. The other is how to produce more potable water through processes such as desalination without raising carbon emissions.

Asit K. Biswas and Ng Joo Hee For The Straits Times
The downpour on Jan 1 (above) dumped 318.6mm of rain, causing flash floods in several areas. The amount of rain that fell was significantly more than the 238mm historical average for the entire month of January, and within the first percentile of maximum daily rainfall recorded for the past 39 years.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Too much, too little, and never quite enough - that sums up Singapore's water challenge now compounded by climate change.

As we mark World Environment Day today, it is timely to take stock of the existential challenge posed by climate change through the lens of water and what Singapore is doing to overcome that.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

Topics: 