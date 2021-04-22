S'pore's race relations - the unending effort to maintain a dynamic balance

An edited extract of Education Minister Lawrence Wong's speech last Saturday at the Regardless of Race Dialogue.

Lawrence Wong
Government policies and community initiatives can set the tone and framework, but race relations eventually boil down to how we interact on a daily basis.PHOTO: ST FILE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Since our independence, race has always been a fundamental and central issue in Singapore. Before 1965, we already had many diverse communities that migrated here from different lands and spoke different languages. Harmony in Singapore did not arise naturally between our different ethnic groups. Our founding leaders were determined to confront the dangers of communal strife and to forge a common culture as part of nation building.

That is why they set out, from the very beginning, to build a multiracial, multi-religious secular nation. As Mr Lee Kuan Yew said on Aug 9, 1965, and I am sure all of us are familiar with this quote: "This is not a Malay nation; this is not a Chinese nation; this is not an Indian nation. Everyone will have his place, equal: language, culture, religion."

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 