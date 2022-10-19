S'pore's forward strategy: Stay open, develop local

Singapore's economy is maturing. Our population is ageing, and our resident labour force is slowing down. It will be more difficult, therefore, to sustain the high levels of broad-based growth that we have experienced in the past.

Nevertheless, we do have several things going in our favour. We've established ourselves as a hub for the region and the world - a hub for business, investments, finance, talent and innovation. Our reputation as a reliable and trusted hub has been enhanced through the pandemic. In a turbulent world, we can remain a bastion of stability, openness and innovation - and we can continue to make a good living.