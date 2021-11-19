S'pore-US ties: A new partnership for growth and innovation

Both sides welcome businesses and governments from South-east Asia to take part in this initiative to build back better and emerge stronger from the pandemic.

Gan Kim Yong and Gina Raimondo
Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong (right) with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo at the National University of Singapore on Nov 16, 2021.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
The United States and Singapore celebrate 55 years of diplomatic relations this year. We share a robust and longstanding economic partnership that has been built up over half a century.

The United States is Singapore's largest source of foreign direct investment, with an investment stock of over US$270 billion (S$366 billion), or about one-third of the United States' total investments in the Indo-Pacific.

