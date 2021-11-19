For Subscribers
S'pore-US ties: A new partnership for growth and innovation
Both sides welcome businesses and governments from South-east Asia to take part in this initiative to build back better and emerge stronger from the pandemic.
The United States and Singapore celebrate 55 years of diplomatic relations this year. We share a robust and longstanding economic partnership that has been built up over half a century.
The United States is Singapore's largest source of foreign direct investment, with an investment stock of over US$270 billion (S$366 billion), or about one-third of the United States' total investments in the Indo-Pacific.