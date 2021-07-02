S'pore is shipshape for floating cities

The recent announcement by Keppel Corp chief executive Loh Chin Hua that it is exploring how to develop a floating city for Singapore is heartening.

Speaking about how the private sector can work with governments to address issues like climate change, Mr Loh told the World Cities Summit on June 22: "We have the technology and capabilities to build floating cities, which can address both land scarcity as well as the threat of rising sea levels in coastal areas."