SPH restructuring a matter of national interest: Iswaran
Local news media are not simply economic entities but trusted institutions that reflect Singapore values. The Government will support the media business as it adapts to a digital future, says Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran. The following text is adapted from his statement to Parliament yesterday.
Mr Speaker Sir, last Thursday, Singapore Press Holdings Limited (SPH) announced its proposal to restructure and transfer its media business to a company limited by guarantee (CLG) to secure its long-term viability. My ministry has voiced the Government's support for SPH's proposal and committed to support the media business as it builds capabilities and adapts for a digital future.
A high-quality, professional and respected media, reporting news by Singaporeans for Singaporeans, is essential to the fabric of our nation. Our local media are keenly attuned to our unique circumstances as a small city-state, an open economy and a multiracial society.