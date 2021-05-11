SPH restructuring a matter of national interest: Iswaran

Mr Speaker Sir, last Thursday, Singapore Press Holdings Limited (SPH) announced its proposal to restructure and transfer its media business to a company limited by guarantee (CLG) to secure its long-term viability. My ministry has voiced the Government's support for SPH's proposal and committed to support the media business as it builds capabilities and adapts for a digital future.

A high-quality, professional and respected media, reporting news by Singaporeans for Singaporeans, is essential to the fabric of our nation. Our local media are keenly attuned to our unique circumstances as a small city-state, an open economy and a multiracial society.