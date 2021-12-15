Spectre of three wars poses danger to America's dominance

For decades, American military planning was based on the idea that the United States should be able to fight two wars, in different parts of the world, simultaneously. But even the gloomiest strategists did not plan for three wars at the same time.

The administration of President Joe Biden, however, is currently facing militarised crises in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Collectively, they amount to the biggest challenge to America's global power since the end of the Cold War.