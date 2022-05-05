Speaking Of Asia

Under Abang Jo, Sarawak is asserting its personality - gently

The state in Borneo and its leader are quietly making headway in advancing Sarawak's interests by leveraging its electoral power in federal politics

Associate Editor
Updated
Published
57 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Careful chroniclers of South-east Asian transitions may have noticed a small event that took place in Sarawak's Kota Samarahan in early March, when the Chapel of the Sacred Heart was inaugurated within the compound of the Sarawak Heart Centre, a government facility.

Score one for Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, current head of government in the East Malaysian state, whose Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition was returned with a landslide 76 of 82 seats in state assembly elections held last December. The result was an improvement from the previous state election in Malaysia's only non-Muslim majority state, when the GPS coalition, then under the Barisan Nasional banner, got 72 seats.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 05, 2022, with the headline Under Abang Jo, Sarawak is asserting its personality - gently. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top