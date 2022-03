In March last year, three Rafale multi-role fighters flying from Dassault Aviation's manufacturing base in France to join the Indian Air Force fleet were provided mid-air refuelling by an Airbus tanker owned by the United Arab Emirates Air Force.

When the Indians asked the UAE to invoice them for the service rendered, they were pleasantly surprised at the response: No charge. If we cannot do this small favour for you, what good is our special relationship?