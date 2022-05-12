Speaking Of Asia

Heed that climate bell tolling at your door

South Asia's heatwaves are not distant thunder; South-east Asia must worry too

In March, parts of the Indian subcontinent recorded 33.1 deg C , the highest average maximum temperature in 122 years and a full 2 deg C warmer than the average maximum for the month between the three decades from 1981 to 2010. The following month it got worse.

The average maximum temperature for north-west and central India in April was the highest since records began to be kept from 1901, reaching 35.9 deg C and 37.78 deg C respectively, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). New Delhi saw seven consecutive days of over 40 deg C, three degrees above the average temperature for April.

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 12, 2022, with the headline Heed that climate bell tolling at your door. Subscribe

