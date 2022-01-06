Cricket - the bigger lessons from India's victory in 83

Moviegoers in Singapore - particularly those from the Indian subcontinent and others fond of the game of cricket - got a holiday season lift in December with the release in theatres of 83, a biopic on the Indian cricket team's unexpected and startling victory at the 1983 World Cup Cricket series hosted by England.

In the final at Lord's, cricket's most hallowed shrine, the poorly rated Indians prevailed against a star-studded team lined up by reigning champions West Indies that included the most fearsome fast bowlers of the day. It was the first time a South Asian nation had even reached the Cup finals.