After Quad, a Quint for the Arctic

Just over two months ago, the world narrowly escaped an ecological disaster in the Arctic. Two Russian oil barges transporting diesel oil and paraffin to the remote Arctic region went aground off the north-western tip of Vaygach island, a spot in the Arctic Ocean that is between the seas of Pechora and Kara.

Known for its spooky-looking totems that scare the rare visitor, the area around Vaygach is also known locally as the territory of death. However, the barges ran aground not because of evil spirits but an unexpectedly sudden freeze-up and fast-accumulating sea ice along the Arctic Route, also called the Northern Sea Route (NSR).