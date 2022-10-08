Spare a thought for Kim Kardashian

An unusual sequence of words popped into my mind this week: poor Kim Kardashian. At the risk of losing you before I've begun, I would like to ask that you spare a thought for a woman who is mainly famous for being famous (and for being rich).

It has emerged that Kardashian has settled with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the charge of "unlawfully touting" a "crypto security", with a fine of US$1.26 million (S$1.8 million), or about 0.07 per cent of her reported net worth of US$1.8 billion. (Cue the sound of tiny violins.)