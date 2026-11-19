South Korea must confront K-pop’s ugly side
More needs to be done to ensure that children as young as 12, most of whom will never taste stardom, aren’t mistreated as they pursue their dreams.
Juliana Liu
South Korea has spent the past three decades turning its music industry into a US$11.5 billion (S$14.8 billion) global phenomenon. Now the government must take action to ensure that the young stars who underpin the success of K-pop are protected by enforceable laws – not just voluntary industry guidelines.
Broadcaster SBS reported on Nov 15 that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism plans to conduct its first full survey into the welfare of underage performers in 2027. It’s a long-overdue step towards examining whether existing child protection regulations are adequate.