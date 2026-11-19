More needs to be done to ensure that children as young as 12, most of whom will never taste stardom, aren’t mistreated as they pursue their dreams.

NewJeans have come under the spotlight over reports of unusually restrictive contracts, signed when the girls were ages 14 to 17.

South Korea has spent the past three decades turning its music industry into a US$11.5 billion (S$14.8 billion) global phenomenon. Now the government must take action to ensure that the young stars who underpin the success of K-pop are protected by enforceable laws – not just voluntary industry guidelines.

Broadcaster SBS reported on Nov 15 that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism plans to conduct its first full survey into the welfare of underage performers in 2027 . It’s a long-overdue step towards examining whether existing child protection regulations are adequate.