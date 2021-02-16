South-east Asia's two coups and one-party regimes

Myanmar's coup points to the strengthening grip of authoritarian rule in mainland South-east Asia and its potential risks

Thitinan Pongsudhirak For The Straits Times
Protesters at a demonstration against Myanmar's military coup in the country's capital Naypyitaw yesterday. The reputational damage and risks arising from coups and their attendant fallout deter badly needed quality investment in vulnerable economies
Protesters at a demonstration against Myanmar's military coup in the country's capital Naypyitaw yesterday. The reputational damage and risks arising from coups and their attendant fallout deter badly needed quality investment in vulnerable economies, says the writer.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    37 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The military coup on Feb 1 is not just a setback for democracy in Myanmar; it has tightened the grip of authoritarian rule over mainland South-east Asia. None of the present ruling regimes in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam can be considered genuine democracies.

If authoritarian rule is accompanied by strong economic performance, as in the case of China, people are more likely to tolerate top-down, iron-fisted control. But that is not the case with most of the countries in the Mekong region.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 16, 2021, with the headline 'South-east Asia's two coups and one-party regimes'. Subscribe
Topics: 