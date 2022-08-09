South-east Asia confronts the turbulence of Pelosi's Taiwan trip

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her congressional delegation spent less than 24 hours in Taipei, but the repercussions are still unfolding.

Most immediately, cross-strait tensions have escalated markedly. China has launched multiple missiles over Taiwan and held live-fire drills around the island, effectively encircling Taiwan with China-imposed airspace and maritime restrictions. Beijing also halted eight bilateral mechanisms with Washington, including defence consultations and climate change talks.