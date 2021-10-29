For Subscribers
South China Sea claims: Technocratic way to peace?
Technocratic deliberation over boundary disputes - away from the glare of publicity - is key to de-escalating rising tensions in the region
After 30 years of post-Cold War great power stability, Asia's peace is threatening to unravel. Tensions are rising over Taiwan, the Senkaku/Diaoyu islands, and North Korea - all amid talk of a "new Cold War" between the United States and China.
Furthermore, five years have passed since an arbitral tribunal's ruling against China's claims to a handful of islands in the South China Sea, though to little effect.