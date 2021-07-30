South China Sea arbitral award is not 'a piece of waste paper'

July 2021 marks the fifth anniversary of the award of the arbitral tribunal in the South China Sea dispute between the Philippines and China.

Since the Philippines initiated the case against China in 2013, there have been countless stories in the press and on social media about it. Some have critiqued the substantive legal outcome in the award while others have cast doubt on the procedural aspects of the arbitral proceedings, inevitably raising questions on the legitimacy and validity of both.