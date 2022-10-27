Some green tech is more equal than others

Picking winners is easier said than done

Gernot Wagner

Electric vehicles can go five times farther than vehicles running on green liquid fuels. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The jockeying for position in the global clean energy race is under way. The United States joined the field just two months ago with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. Since then, Austria, for example, has announced a €5.7 billion (S$8 billion) subsidy package, which alone mobilises per capita investments on a par with the US effort. But with more governments embracing industrial policies to transform their economies, deciding which green technologies to support will be a key challenge. Picking winners is hard.

Policymakers can start with the relatively simple task of identifying the losers. Carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases must be cut to zero or near-zero to stabilise the global climate. That is one reason why economists have long preferred carbon pricing as the primary climate policy tool. By making polluters pay the full cost of their emissions, the thinking goes, governments can leave it to the market to decide which technologies will win out.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top