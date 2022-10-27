Some green tech is more equal than others

The jockeying for position in the global clean energy race is under way. The United States joined the field just two months ago with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. Since then, Austria, for example, has announced a €5.7 billion (S$8 billion) subsidy package, which alone mobilises per capita investments on a par with the US effort. But with more governments embracing industrial policies to transform their economies, deciding which green technologies to support will be a key challenge. Picking winners is hard.

Policymakers can start with the relatively simple task of identifying the losers. Carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases must be cut to zero or near-zero to stabilise the global climate. That is one reason why economists have long preferred carbon pricing as the primary climate policy tool. By making polluters pay the full cost of their emissions, the thinking goes, governments can leave it to the market to decide which technologies will win out.