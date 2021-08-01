Solo dining may be the sweet spot for Covid-19 safety, eatery income

Can we please bury the so-called stigma of solo dining, especially if it can be considered as a sweet spot for combining Covid-19 safety and eatery income?

For years, lone voices clapped back at sheeple bleating pityingly and lamely ("oh, poor thing") at people eating alone. But with the pandemic making solo dining a more mainstream experience and a possible small, steady income lifeline for eateries, it's time to embrace it as a normal way of dining.