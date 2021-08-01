For Subscribers
On My Mind
Solo dining may be the sweet spot for Covid-19 safety, eatery income
Solo diners have always known the private pleasure of eating alone. But during the pandemic, its public value shines in terms of safety and mental wellness for the community, and possibly economic ways for eateries.
Can we please bury the so-called stigma of solo dining, especially if it can be considered as a sweet spot for combining Covid-19 safety and eatery income?
For years, lone voices clapped back at sheeple bleating pityingly and lamely ("oh, poor thing") at people eating alone. But with the pandemic making solo dining a more mainstream experience and a possible small, steady income lifeline for eateries, it's time to embrace it as a normal way of dining.