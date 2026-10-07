Social media: What if children could grow up with no one watching?

Young people today are always performing because they grow up before an audience. They miss out on being valued simply for who they are.

Many young people grow up under the glare of social media, which puts pressure on them to perform for an audience, says the writer.

There is something rather strange about the latest attempt to fix social media.

After years of Instagram-perfect photographs, filters and carefully curated lives, we are now being offered authenticity. Apps such as BeReal were built around the idea that, at an unpredictable moment, we can photograph whatever we happen to be doing without preparation and while “being real”. I like the idea. But as a child psychiatrist, it also makes me wonder: When did being real become something we needed to show other people?