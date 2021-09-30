Speaking Of Asia

So, the US is back in Asia: What's next?

In the wake of a recent flurry of American initiatives, China needs to offer fresh selling points.

US President Joe Biden has told the United Nations that the US was not looking for a new Cold War. PHOTO: REUTERS
Anyone who has watched diplomacy and geopolitics unfold across Asia in recent months cannot miss the kinetic energy radiating from Washington, where the White House has pushed the State Department and the Pentagon to renew engagement with the region on an impressive scale.

The rush of activity has included US Vice-President Kamala Harris' visit to Singapore and Vietnam, just after Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin travelled to Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has been around as well, showing up in Indonesia before moving on to Cambodia and Thailand.

