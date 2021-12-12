In Good Company

Smart money, or just a lot of money? GIC just hinted at answer

Singapore's sovereign wealth fund marks 40 years and gets set for new challenges

Associate Editor
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

There's this joke about the golf-addicted preacher who, upon turning 40, calls in sick and treats himself to a game on a distant course, to avoid being recognised. Wonder of wonders, he gets a hole-in-one, a rare and cherished feat that would ordinarily call for a big celebration.

Problem is, given his special circumstances, the priest cannot share his joy.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on December 12, 2021, with the headline 'Smart money, or just a lot of money? GIC just hinted at answer'. Subscribe
Topics: 