In Good Company
Smart money, or just a lot of money? GIC just hinted at answer
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund marks 40 years and gets set for new challenges
There's this joke about the golf-addicted preacher who, upon turning 40, calls in sick and treats himself to a game on a distant course, to avoid being recognised. Wonder of wonders, he gets a hole-in-one, a rare and cherished feat that would ordinarily call for a big celebration.
Problem is, given his special circumstances, the priest cannot share his joy.