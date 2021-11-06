By Invitation

Small states in an era of dysfunctional multilateral groupings

Big-power rivalry is paralysing efforts to tackle major global problems, from climate change to pandemics

James Crabtree For the Straits Times
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The United Nations climate summit in Glasgow has made some reasonable progress, from a commitment to end deforestation by 2030 to India's pledge to hit net-zero emissions by 2070.

Were all the promises made during COP26 to be kept - a big "if" - it might even give the world a chance of keeping global temperatures a smidgen below the all-important target of 2 deg C above pre-industrial levels, according to an analysis from the University of Melbourne.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 06, 2021, with the headline 'Small states in an era of dysfunctional multilateral groupings'. Subscribe
Topics: 