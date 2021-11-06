Small states in an era of dysfunctional multilateral groupings

The United Nations climate summit in Glasgow has made some reasonable progress, from a commitment to end deforestation by 2030 to India's pledge to hit net-zero emissions by 2070.

Were all the promises made during COP26 to be kept - a big "if" - it might even give the world a chance of keeping global temperatures a smidgen below the all-important target of 2 deg C above pre-industrial levels, according to an analysis from the University of Melbourne.