'Sleeping beauties': Why some brilliant ideas get overlooked
The stories of Jansky, Mendel and Bayes hold out hope to those who feel that the world has not quite caught up with them
(FINANCIAL TIMES) - In 1928, Karl Jansky, a young radio engineer at Bell Telephone Laboratories, began researching static interference that might obscure voice transmissions. Five years later, after building a large rotating antenna and investigating every possibility he could think of, he published his remarkable conclusion: Some of the static was coming from the Milky Way.
His theory was eye-catching enough to be published in The New York Times, but scientists were unimpressed. Radio signals from outer space? Surely they were too weak to detect.